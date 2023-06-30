 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Caeleb Dressel rediscovered the joy of swimming during months away
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Brian Callahan: This is best offensive line we’ve had since I joined the Bengals

  
Published June 30, 2023 04:48 PM

The Bengals have put a lot of effort into finding the right players to protect quarterback Joe Burrow and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan thinks they’ve hit on the right combination.

Left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. joined the team as a free agent this offseason and Jonah Williams is now ticketed for right tackle after initially requesting a trade in the wake of Brown’s arrival. Left guard Cordell Volson should improve on a good rookie season and center Ted Karras and right guard Alex Cappa give the Bengals a pair of experienced starters on the interior.

“I think it’s safe to say it’s the best group from top to bottom that we’ve had in our time here,” Callahan said on the Locked on Bengals podcast, via SI.com. “I just feel really good about the direction we’re headed, the players we’ve added and the players that we have.”

The Bengals have veteran depth in players like La’el Collins, Max Scharping, and Cody Ford as well, so they should be able to weather some storms up front without springing too many leaks that would endanger Burrow’s availability.