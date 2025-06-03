Brian Callahan: Treylon Burks reported to camp last year in good shape, I’m expecting the same

After tearing his ACL last season, Titans receiver Treylon Burks is still in the rehab process as the club continues OTAs.

Burks, the No. 18 overall pick of the 2022 draft, is also entering the last year of his rookie deal, which makes this coming season that much more significant for him.

Tennessee head coach Brian Callahan was asked if Burks was a little heavy at this point in the offseason during his Tuesday press conference. Callahan didn’t say one way or the other, but he did not that even if that were the case, it wouldn’t necessarily be unusual.

“Right now, I think anyone coming off a significant surgery and rehab is always going to be probably off their full playing weight — just because of the nature of not being able to do the types of things over a long period of time when you’re rehabbing,” Callahan said. “So, he’s in his rehab process. The conditioning process is sort of coming along with it. I don’t see any ill effects. But, again, Trey is also a just a bigger body as it is.

“So, I’m pretty pleased with where he’s at, and we’ll see as he gets back to more consistent running and ability to get in shape. I mean, he reported to camp last year in pretty dang good shape, so I’m expecting the same.”

Burks played just five games with two starts last year before going down with his season-ending knee injury. In 27 career games, he has 53 receptions for 699 yards with one touchdown.