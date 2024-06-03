 Skip navigation
Brian Callahan: We can do a lot of different things with our running backs

  
Published June 3, 2024 07:46 AM

The Titans have a new look in the backfield to go with their new head coach.

Derrick Henry was the dominant offensive force in Tennessee in recent years, but he moved on to the Ravens as a free agent after Brian Callahan became the new Titans head coach. The team signed Tony Pollard to go with Tyjae Spears in the backfield and the plan is to deploy the backs a bit differently than the blunt force that Henry provided in the ground game.

“I can’t wait to start playing around and using them in different ways because they both do things differently, they’re unique,” Callahan said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN.com. “I’m excited about the style that we can run with. We can do a lot of different things.”

Henry got nearly 40 percent of the offensive touches over the last six seasons, but the Titans have built up their receiving group with an eye on a more diverse approach in 2024. The results of that bet will have a lot to say about how well things go in Nashville this season.