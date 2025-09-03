Brian Callahan: We don’t need Cam Ward to do anything superhuman

This year’s No. 1 overall pick, quarterback Cam Ward will make his debut as the Titans starting quarterback on Sunday against the Broncos.

It’s been clear since the draft that, barring anything crazy, Ward would be behind center for Week 1. But even as Ward has not been nearly as hyped up as other top selections in recent history, there’s inherent pressure that comes with Ward’s draft status.

Head coach Brian Callahan told reporters in his Wednesday press conference that he doesn’t want Ward to make too much out of his upcoming performance on Sunday.

“I think it’s just playing football the way we ask him to play and play within himself,” Callahan said of Ward’s goals for Sunday. “He’s got all the talent in the world to go make the throws we need him to make and the rest of the guys around him have to play well, too. So, we’re counting on everybody to play well together.”

Callahan added that he’s not looking for Ward to focus on anything specific other than the game plan.

“Again, try not to make it something that it isn’t. Still just a football game. He’s played a lot of football. This is not any different,” Callahan said. “The talent’s different and the environment’s going to be fun. But, you walk on the field there, it’s still 100 yards long and 10 yards end zones, and 53-and-a-third yards wide — it doesn’t really change. So, that approach, I think, helps.

“We don’t need him to do anything superhuman. Just need him to play good football and need the guys around him to play well for him.”

Ward and the Titans will be in Denver on Sunday afternoon to play the Broncos at 4:05 p.m. ET.