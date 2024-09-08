Brian Daboll: I have to do a better job all the way around

The Giants didn’t get off to the start they wanted on Sunday.

Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold threw two touchdowns and their own quarterback Daniel Jones threw a pair of interceptions in a 28-6 home loss to Minnesota. It was a dispiriting offensive performance across the board, especially with the defense picking up a pair of turnovers to help give them more opportunities.

After the game, Brian Daboll said he thought the defense played hard and repeatedly pointed at himself when discussing who needs to be better for the Giants to pick up better results in the future.

“There’s a lot of things to clean up. I’ve got to do a better job all the way around and that’s what I’ll do,” Daboll said in his postgame press conference.

The Giants ran 17 more plays than the Vikings, but were outgained by more than 70 yards and Jones was 22-of-42 while being sacked five times. Daboll may see areas he needs to improve, but that will only do so much if Jones and the rest of the offense perform as poorly as they did on Sunday.