Brian Daboll: It wasn’t one play or player, failure was collective

Giants head coach Brian Daboll was having a pretty good Sunday until everything went haywire for his team in Denver.

The Giants had a 19-0 lead going into the fourth quarter and they led 26-8 with less than six minutes to play, but the Broncos wound up with a 33-32 win when all was said and done. The meltdown featured a Jaxson Dart interception, kicker Jude McAtamney’s second missed extra point of the day, a three-and-out, and multiple defensive breakdowns, which is why head coach Brian Daboll said that everyone on the team shared credit for what went wrong.

“It’s not one play, it’s not one position,” Daboll said. “It’s not offense, defense. It’s collective.”

In a video shared by James Palmer of TheAthletic.com from the tunnel to the Giants locker room, edge rusher Brian Burns could be heard yelling about the team dropping eight players into coverage on a crucial pass by Broncos quarterback Bo Nix to wide receiver Marvin Mims. Daboll also appeared to be screaming at defensive coordinator Shane Bowen as the game came to an end, but the coach said there was not a specific issue with the other coach.

“We lost the game. That was upsetting,” Daboll said.

Daboll also said that “not a lot of talking needs to be done when you lose a game like that,” but Monday will bring another media session and another round of questions about how his team let such a winnable game get away from them.