Brian Daboll: Jaxson Dart is “probably going to be sore” after his debut

The Jaxson Dart era began with a bang on Sunday. He nevertheless got banged around in his debut.

The rookie first-rounder was limping in the first half, seemingly from a hamstring injury. He also seemed to injure his hand when he delivered a Derrick Henry-style blow to a would-be tackler. And he was removed for a concussion check. (He was quickly cleared.)

Said coach Brian Daboll after the 21-18 win: “[Dart] is probably going to be sore. He’s a tough son of a . . . . He’s tough. But I knew that.”

Yes he is. And look for Dart to not say much if anything about any injuries he may or may not have. As one source put it, injuries don’t exist in his mind.

Dart and the Giants have a chance to push their record to 2-3 next weekend, when they visit the 0-4 Saints.