Pro Football Talk
Brian Daboll: Malik Nabers is progressing with toe injury

  
Published June 13, 2025 09:14 AM

Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers has been sidelined by a toe injury this spring and head coach Brian Daboll gave an update on the wide receiver’s condition during a Thursday press conference.

Head coach Brian Daboll said earlier this spring that Nabers has been bothered by the issue since he was at LSU and that the team did not believe it was a serious problem. That remains the case and he said on Thursday that the wideout is getting better.

“He did a little bit of walkthrough here, but he’s progressing,” Daboll said, via a transcript from the team. “He’ll be OK.”

In a perfect world, the Giants would have Nabers catching passes from Russell Wilson and building chemistry for the coming season. The limited work now may improve his chances of being 100 percent in the fall, however, and that’s more significant to Daboll’s hopes of turning things around in 2025.