Malik Nabers isn’t practicing due to a toe injury

  
Published May 28, 2025 12:35 PM

Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers isn’t getting reps with new quarterbacks Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston and Jaxson Dart at the team’s OTAs.

Nabers is present at the team’s facility for the voluntary workouts, but he is not participating. Head coach Brian Daboll said at a Wednesday press conference that Nabers is sidelined by a toe injury.

Daboll said the issue is one that Nabers has dealt with since he was at LSU and that the team does not think it is serious, but they want to be smart about how much work he does at this point in the calendar.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas is also out of practice for the time being because of a foot injury and the Giants will need both of them healthy to take the kind of strides they need to take on offense this fall.