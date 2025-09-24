Brian Daboll: “My decision” to start Jaxson Dart

The Giants have benched veteran quarterback Russell Wilson for rookie Jaxson Dart. On Wednesday, coach Brian Daboll met with reporters to address the change.

Via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, Daboll called it “my decision” to roll with the first-rounder.

Few decisions like this are made solely by the coach. None are made without talking to others and forming a consensus with other influential voices in the organization.

Here’s the real question. Did Daboll want to do it earlier? There were indications after Week 1 that the Giants were thinking about making the swap. A 450-yard explosion against the Cowboys in Week 2 gave Wilson another week. After Sunday night, it was clear a change was needed.

And so it’s Jaxson Dart o’clock in New York. And it could be closing time for the Russell Wilson experience. Especially since the Bengals have a clear need at the position.