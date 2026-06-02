Hammond mayor expects Bears’ decision by end of June

The Bears are where we thought they were — still deciding between Indiana and Illinois as the location of a new stadium.

Now that the Illinois legislature has blown the window on passing a bill that would help finance a new facility in Arlington Heights, the only viable option (based on what the Bears have previously said) is Hammond, Indiana.

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott believes the Bears will make a decision by the end of June. He also believes the Bears will pick a move across the border.

“Indiana did what they were asked to do. Illinois couldn’t do what they were asked to do. So I’m confident the Bears are going to choose Hammond,” McDermott said, via Dan Carden of the Northwest Indiana Times.

Why is McDermott so confident?

“I think we have a great offer on the table,” McDermott said. “We’re going to offer a superior fan experience. It’s going to be an awesome stadium in an awesome location. But the Bears have to huddle and make the determination now whether or not they’re going to make the move to Indiana. In 30 days, we should have an answer.”

If an answer is coming in 30 days, Hammond is the clear favorite — unless the Bears have decided to build a stadium in Arlington Heights without any direct or indirect tax benefits or incentives.

If it lingers, Illinois remains in play. And Chicago could still be in play. An item from the editorial board of the Chicago Tribune calls the current situation a “big, fat L for the Bears, which overplayed its hand and mismanaged the entire process, squandering all kinds of good will in the process.”

It remains to be seen whether there’s a method to the apparent madness from the Monsters of the Midway. Or whether it’s just plain madness.

Until then, Soldier Field will continue to be the team’s home. For those who love tradition and football in the elements, the longer it takes to change that, the better.