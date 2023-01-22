 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Brian Daboll: Now is not the time or place to say whether Daniel Jones will return in 2023

  
Published January 22, 2023 02:03 AM
nbc_nfl_briandabollpresser_230121
January 21, 2023 11:50 PM
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll speaks to the media following his team's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round.

Was Saturday night’s loss to the Eagles Daniel Jones’ final game as the Giants’ starting quarterback? Giants coach Brian Daboll declined to say after the game.

Asked after the game whether he thinks Jones will be the Giants’ starter for the 2023 season, Daboll said it’s premature to have those discussions.

“All these conversations, we’re going to have those. We have a long offseason. There is a time and place to have all those conversations and tonight’s not it,” Daboll said.

Jones becomes an unrestricted free agent in March if the Giants don’t put the franchise tag on him or sign him to a contract extension before that. If the Giants believe Jones is the quarterback who led them to a win over the Vikings in the wild card round, they’ll want to keep him around. If the Giants believe the real Jones is the quarterback who struggled on Saturday night against the Eagles, they’ll want to upgrade at the position.

It’s the most important decision facing the Giants this offseason, and it’s not a decision Daboll is prepared to make right now.