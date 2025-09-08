Brian Daboll: Russell Wilson will start Week 2

At some point, the Giants will turn to their rookie quarterback, Jaxson Dart.

But that will not be in Week 2.

New York head coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Monday that Russell Wilson will be the starter when the Giants play the Cowboys in Week 2.

Daboll had left that a little uncertain when he spoke to reporters after Sunday’s loss to the Commanders.

“After a game — it’s an emotional game, it was a tough game, we didn’t play particularly well, I would say, collectively,” Daboll said, via SNY. “But in terms of making any of those decisions — really, at any position or schematic changes, I’d like to do it with a clear head. Watch the tape and, again, like I said yesterday, that game doesn’t fall on Russell Wilson.

“We’ve got to do a better job collectively — coaching, playing. But Russ will be the starter.”

Daboll noted that it wasn’t really a question of turning to the rookie this week, despite his postgame comments.

Wilson completed just 17-of-37 passes for 168 yards. He was also the Giants’ leading rusher with 44 yards on eight carries, which speaks to Daboll’s assertion that the quarterback wasn’t the only issue.

But if Wilson continues to underwhelm, the calls to turn to Dart will only get louder.

The Giants will be in Dallas next Sunday for their second road game to start the 2025 season.