Brian Daboll: There are times I wish I handled things differently

Giants head coach Brian Daboll’s penchant for explosive outbursts on the sideline during games caught the eye of team co-owner John Mara last season.

Daboll’s fits included an in-game spat with former defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, who parted ways with the team after a reportedly contentious postseason meeting with Daboll. Mara said on Monday that there are times he wishes the coach would “tone it down” and Daboll got a chance to respond while speaking to reporters at the league meetings on Tuesday.

“Yeah, there are times I wish I handled things a little bit differently, certainly,” Daboll said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com. “So, you continue to grow, continue to evolve.”

Mara said he does not think Daboll’s short fuse has affected his job performance and that it isn’t an issue away from games, but the Giants did go 6-11 last season and losing records aren’t good for a coach’s security regardless of their personality. Daboll said he’s spent the first part of the offseason looking at ways “to learn from some of your mistakes” in order to have the kind of results that will ensure a lengthy run with the Giants.