 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week10superlativesv2_241111.jpg
Week 10 superlatives: Steelers, Eagles impress
nbc_pft_sundaystatements_241111.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest statements in Week 10
nbc_pft_giants_241111.jpg
Jones’ time as Giants’ starting QB nearing an end

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week10superlativesv2_241111.jpg
Week 10 superlatives: Steelers, Eagles impress
nbc_pft_sundaystatements_241111.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest statements in Week 10
nbc_pft_giants_241111.jpg
Jones’ time as Giants’ starting QB nearing an end

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brian Daboll: We communicate with ownership often about QB and every position

  
Published November 11, 2024 03:59 PM

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said on Sunday that the team is going to evaluate all options at quarterback during their bye week and he reiterated that when he was asked if Daniel Jones will remain the team’s starter on Monday.

The Giants are 2-8 and they rank 31st in the league in points scored, so there’s no need to dig deep in search of reasons why they’d bench Jones. Beyond those on-field reasons, there’s $23 million in injury guarantees in his contract that would triggered if he’s not able to pass a physical come the offseason.

With that factoring into the situation, Daboll was asked if he and General Manager Joe Schoen will consult with ownership before making a move at quarterback.

“Joe and I communicate with our ownership group on a daily basis,” Daboll said. “Not just about the quarterback, but about every position. There’s good communication there. We’ll do what we normally do. If there are any changes, regardless of the position, we’ll always communicate.”

Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito are the other quarterbacks on the roster for the Giants.