Brian Daboll: We communicate with ownership often about QB and every position

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said on Sunday that the team is going to evaluate all options at quarterback during their bye week and he reiterated that when he was asked if Daniel Jones will remain the team’s starter on Monday.

The Giants are 2-8 and they rank 31st in the league in points scored, so there’s no need to dig deep in search of reasons why they’d bench Jones. Beyond those on-field reasons, there’s $23 million in injury guarantees in his contract that would triggered if he’s not able to pass a physical come the offseason.

With that factoring into the situation, Daboll was asked if he and General Manager Joe Schoen will consult with ownership before making a move at quarterback.

“Joe and I communicate with our ownership group on a daily basis,” Daboll said. “Not just about the quarterback, but about every position. There’s good communication there. We’ll do what we normally do. If there are any changes, regardless of the position, we’ll always communicate.”

Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito are the other quarterbacks on the roster for the Giants.