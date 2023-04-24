Brian Gutekunst on Aaron Rodgers trade: Compensation in 2023 draft was important to us

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brian Gutekunst on Aaron Rodgers trade: Compensation in 2023 draft was important to us

  
Published April 24, 2023 01:08 PM
nbc_pft_rodgersjetsresumetalks_230424
April 24, 2023 08:14 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss when the Aaron Rodgers trade is most likely to be completed and outline why it could be reason for concern if the Jets and Packers don’t get the deal done by the end of Round 2.

The deal is not official yet, but the Packers and Jets have agreed on the terms of a trade that will send quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the Jets for the 2023 season.

News of the agreement came shortly before Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst held his pre-draft press conference and Gutekunst said he would not discuss all specifics of the deal because it has not been finalized, but he did touch on some aspects of the deal.

The Packers will get the 13th, 42nd, and 207th picks this year along with a conditional second-round pick in 2024 that will become a first-rounder if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the snaps while giving up the 15th and 170th picks this year. Gutekunst said that securing assets for this year’s draft was significant to the Packers.

“Moving forward with compensation in this year’s draft was important to us,” Gutekunst said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

The Packers got that compensation and now Gutekunst will be charged with using it to surround Jordan Love with pieces that become the core of the next winning team in Green Bay.