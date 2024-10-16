Brian Robinson back at practice for Commanders

The Commanders were missing a key offensive piece during last Sunday’s loss to the Ravens, but they may be back to full strength this weekend.

Running back Brian Robinson took part in practice on a limited basis. Robinson missed the Ravens game with a knee injury and the Commanders got just 30 rushing yards on 11 carries by Austin Ekeler and Jeremy McNichols, so they’ll be happy if he’s able to go against the Panthers.

Defensive end Dorrance Armstrong (rib), tight end Zach Ertz (rest), and safety Tyler Owens (shin) were out of practice on Wednesday.

Guard Nick Allegretti (ankle), wide receiver Noah Brown (groin), safety Percy Butler (groin), defensive end Clelin Ferrell (knee), linebacker Frankie Luvu (toe), defensive back Quan Martin (neck), wide receiver Terry McLaurin (rest), and defensive tackle Daron Payne (knee) joined Robinson as limited participants.