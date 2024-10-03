Brian Robinson did not practice, Austin Ekeler upgraded to full on Thursday

Commanders running back Brian Robinson did not practice for the second consecutive day, calling into question his availability for Sunday’s game against the Browns.

Robinson is dealing with a knee injury. He rushed for 101 yards on 21 carries with a touchdown and caught three passes for 12 yards in the Week 4 win over Arizona. In four games this season, he’s tallied 307 yards rushing with three TDs.

If Robinson ends up sidelined for Sunday, the Commanders are looking more likely to have Austin Ekeler back. Ekeler (concussion) was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday after he was limited on Wednesday. He was not with the team last week in Arizona.

Also on the injury report, receiver Noah Brown (groin) was downgraded from limited to a non-participant.

Guard Nick Allegretti (ankle) and safety Tyler Owens were upgraded from DNP to limited. Linebacker Dominique Hampton (knee) was upgraded from DNP to full. Defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton (foot) was upgraded from limited to full.

Safety Percy Butler (groin) remained limited.

Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (thumb), linebacker Jordan Magee (knee), quarterback Marcus Mariota (pectoral), safety Quan Martin (shoulder), and defensive lineman Efe Obada (tibia/fibula) remained full.