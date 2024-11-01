 Skip navigation
Brian Robinson listed as questionable with a knee injury

  
Published November 1, 2024 04:47 PM

The Commanders aren’t sure if they’ll have running back Brian Robinson in the lineup when they try for a season sweep of the Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Robinson was limited in practice all week due to a knee injury and he is listed as questionable to play this weekend.

Robinson missed one game earlier this year with a knee injury. He has 101 carries for 461 yards and three touchdowns on the season.

Austin Ekeler and Jeremy McNichols would get the work in the backfield if Robinson is unable to go this weekend.

Tackle Cornelius Lucas is the only other player with an injury designation. He’s been ruled out with an ankle injury.