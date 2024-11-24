Brian Robinson questionable to return with ankle injury

Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. was injured on the team’s first play from scrimmage.

Robinson was twisted around on a tackle by Cowboys defender Osa Odighizuwa for a 2-yard loss. His right leg got caught underneath him.

Robinson stayed down for a while before walking off under his own power. He sat on the bench briefly before jogging to the X-ray room.

The Commanders list him as questionable to return with an ankle injury.

The Commanders lead 3-0 after a 41-yard Austin Seibert field goal with 9:01 remaining in the first quarter. It completed a seven-play, 17-yard drive that stalled at the Cowboys 23.

The Cowboys reached the Washington 17 on their first possession, but Brandon Aubrey’s 35-yard field goal attempt was blocked by Commanders defensive back Quan Martin. It’s the second time in two weeks the Cowboys missed a field goal, with Aubrey now having missed three this season.