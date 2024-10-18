Brian Robinson trending in the right direction, Dorance Armstrong out for Commanders

Commanders running back Brian Robinson returned to practice this week after missing last Sunday’s loss to the Ravens with a knee injury and he’s in play to return to action against the Panthers this weekend.

Head coach Dan Quinn said at his Friday press conference that Robinson had a good week of practice and is “trending up” in regard to being able to play this weekend. Quinn said a final decision will be made this weekend about his availability, but it sounds like the expectation is that he’ll be able to play.

Defensive end Dorance Armstrong will not be in the lineup, though. Quinn ruled Armstrong out with a rib injury, so the defensive line will be thin after defensive tackle Jonathan Allen was placed on injured reserve this week.

Safety Tyler Owens, who has a shin injury, was also ruled out by Quinn.