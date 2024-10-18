 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brian Robinson trending in the right direction, Dorance Armstrong out for Commanders

  
Published October 18, 2024 12:31 PM

Commanders running back Brian Robinson returned to practice this week after missing last Sunday’s loss to the Ravens with a knee injury and he’s in play to return to action against the Panthers this weekend.

Head coach Dan Quinn said at his Friday press conference that Robinson had a good week of practice and is “trending up” in regard to being able to play this weekend. Quinn said a final decision will be made this weekend about his availability, but it sounds like the expectation is that he’ll be able to play.

Defensive end Dorance Armstrong will not be in the lineup, though. Quinn ruled Armstrong out with a rib injury, so the defensive line will be thin after defensive tackle Jonathan Allen was placed on injured reserve this week.

Safety Tyler Owens, who has a shin injury, was also ruled out by Quinn.