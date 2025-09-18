 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_250918.jpg
Week 3 best bets: Rams can push Eagles on road
nbc_csu_kcvsnyg_250918.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Chiefs vs. Giants
nbc_csu_detvsbal_250918.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Lions vs. Ravens

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_250918.jpg
Week 3 best bets: Rams can push Eagles on road
nbc_csu_kcvsnyg_250918.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Chiefs vs. Giants
nbc_csu_detvsbal_250918.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Lions vs. Ravens

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brian Thomas Jr. limited at Jags practice with a wrist injury

  
Published September 18, 2025 04:45 PM

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said that wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.'s performance in Week 2 may have been hampered by a wrist injury and it remained an issue at Thursday’s practice.

Thomas was listed as a limited participant on the Jaguars’ second injury report of the week. He was a full participant on Wednesday and Friday will bring word of any injury designation for Sunday’s game against the Texans.

Tight end Hunter Long (ankle) was the only other player with a change in status. He went from out of practice to limited participation. Cornerback Jarrian Jones (back), offensive lineman Wyatt Milum (knee), and running back Bhayshul Tuten (shoulder) were also limited on Thursday.

Offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland (ankle) did not practice and cornerback Montaric Brown (ankle) was a full participant.