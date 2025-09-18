Brian Thomas Jr. limited at Jags practice with a wrist injury

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said that wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.'s performance in Week 2 may have been hampered by a wrist injury and it remained an issue at Thursday’s practice.

Thomas was listed as a limited participant on the Jaguars’ second injury report of the week. He was a full participant on Wednesday and Friday will bring word of any injury designation for Sunday’s game against the Texans.

Tight end Hunter Long (ankle) was the only other player with a change in status. He went from out of practice to limited participation. Cornerback Jarrian Jones (back), offensive lineman Wyatt Milum (knee), and running back Bhayshul Tuten (shoulder) were also limited on Thursday.

Offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland (ankle) did not practice and cornerback Montaric Brown (ankle) was a full participant.