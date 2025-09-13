 Skip navigation
Brock Bowers back at Raiders practice

  
September 13, 2025

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers is trending in the right direction to play on Monday night against the Chargers.

Bowers, who suffered a knee injury in the Raiders’ season opener on Sunday, is back on the practice field today after missing the last two days.

Raiders coach Pete Carroll said he’s preparing as if he’ll have Bowers. Bowers told reporters yesterday that he hopes to play but isn’t sure if he’ll be able to.

Last year Bowers had one of the best rookie seasons for a tight end in NFL history, and in Week One he picked up right where he left off with five catches for 103 yards.