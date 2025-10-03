Brock Bowers listed as questionable, but Raiders expect him to play

It turns out tight end Brock Bowers should be available for Sunday after all.

Head coach Pete Carroll told reporters in his Friday press conference that he’s expecting Bowers to play in the Week 5 matchup against the Colts.

Bowers will, however, be listed as questionable with a knee injury.

While Bowers was limited in Wednesday’s practice but did not participate on Thursday or Friday. Carroll noted that the team wanted to get the young tight end some more time off.

“We think he’s playing, but we wanted to make sure and rest him,” Carroll said, via Nick Walters of KNTV.

Bowers has caught 19 passes for 225 yards so far in 2025.

Additionally, the Raiders have signed receiver Alex Bachman to the 53-man roster from the club’s practice squad. Linebacker Brennan Jackson has been placed on injured reserve as a corresponding move.

Bachman has appeared in two games so far this season, mainly contributing on special teams.