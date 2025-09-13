 Skip navigation
Brock Bowers questionable for Monday night vs. Chargers

  
Published September 13, 2025 04:51 PM

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers is officially questionable for Monday night’s game against the Chargers after returning to practice on Saturday.

Las Vegas listed Bowers as a limited participant in Saturday’s session with his knee injury.

Head coach Pete Carroll told reporters that Bowers looked “terrific” in his return to the field.

But Bowers is still unsure if he’ll be able to play.

“I don’t know, it’s hard to say,” Bowers said, via Ryan McFadden of ESPN. “I’m just going to keep working out and see how I feel the rest of day, tomorrow and the next day. So we’ll see.”

The Raiders will have linebacker Elandon Roberts (elbow), as he’s off the injury report and set to play. Roberts did not practice on Thursday but was limited on Friday and a full participant on Saturday.

Offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson (concussion) is out.