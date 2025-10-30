Brock Bowers “ready to roll” after being a full practice participant Wednesday

Tight end Brock Bowers is “ready to roll” after missing the past three games with a knee injury. He was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice.

“The first part of the season was tough [and] not feeling 100 percent, but I’m closer now,” Bowers said, via Ryan McFadden of ESPN.

He returned to practice as a limited participant on Oct. 17 and participated in both of the team’s practices during the off week last week.

“He’s back,” Raiders coach Pete Carroll said. “Last week, he looked good every day, particularly good on the Monday practice, and he kind of stole the show a little bit. So, we’re thrilled to have him back.”

After the season-opening win over the Patriots, an MRI showed Bowers injured the posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in addition to having a bone bruise, according to ESPN. He played through the injury for three weeks but made only 14 catches for 122 yards before being shut down to heal.

“It sucked, to be honest,” Bowers said. “But it’s in the past. I’m excited to get back out there.”