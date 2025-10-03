Brock Bowers remains out of Raiders practice on Friday

Things are not trending in the right direction when it comes to Raiders tight end Brock Bowers’ potential availability for Sunday’s matchup with the Colts.

According to multiple reporters on the scene in Las Vegas, Bowers is not practicing again on Friday.

Bowers (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday’s session before he did not practice on Thursday.

Bowers has been dealing with the knee injury for the last few games and his production has dipped. After catching five passes for 103 yards to start the season against New England, Bowers has caught five passes for 38 yards, four passes for 38 yards, and five passes for 46 yards in the last three weeks.

Las Vegas’ full Friday injury report with games statuses will be released later in the day.