Brock Purdy: Christian McCaffrey is a freak, he does everything for us

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey had a terrific outing in Sunday’s 35-16 victory over the Cardinals, gaining 177 yards from scrimmage and scoring four touchdowns on 27 touches.

McCaffrey now leads the league with 459 yards rushing and six rushing touchdowns along with 600 yards from scrimmage and seven total TDs.

The running back’s success is certainly making things easier on second-year quarterback Brock Purdy.

“He’s a freak. He does everything for us, obviously,” Purdy said postgame, via Kirk Larrabee of 49erswebzone.com. “Can run the ball, can run routes out of the backfield, can line up as a receiver and run routes. He does everything, man. So we’re thankful for him. He’s a dog. He takes some hits, but, man, he just keeps going. And all you got to do is get the ball to that guy in space and he does the rest.

“So, I’m very thankful to be playing with him.”

The 49ers have a tough test coming up in playing the Cowboys next on Sunday night next week. But if McCaffrey continues performing as he has, there’s plenty of reason to believe San Francisco will take care of business and stay undefeated.