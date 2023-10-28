Brock Purdy clears concussion protocol, will start vs. Bengals

Sam Darnold’s first 49ers start will have to wait.

San Francisco announced on Saturday that Brock Purdy has cleared concussion protocol and will start against Cincinnati on Sunday.

Purdy was previously listed as questionable after he was a full participant in Friday’s practice. He did not participate on Wednesday and was limited on Thursday.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Purdy started experiencing concussion symptoms on the plane back from Minnesota following Monday night’s loss to the Vikings.

In seven games, Purdy has completed 68 percent of his passes for 1,668 yards with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions this year.