Brock Purdy goes to medical tent, Sam Darnold throws TD pass

A bad night for 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy got even worse in the fourth quarter.

Purdy exited Monday night’s home game against the Ravens after being sacked by Jadeveon Clowney and went to the sideline medical tent for an evaluation. Sam Darnold took over at quarterback and threw a touchdown pass to wide receiver Ronnie Bell that cut the Ravens’ lead to 33-19 with just over six minutes left to play in the game.

ESPN reported that Purdy aggravated the stinger he suffered in Week 15 and has been cleared to return, but Darnold remains in the game.

The Ravens defense has feasted on the 49ers for most of the evening, but left tackle Trent Williams previously leaving the game with a groin injury didn’t help Purdy’s chances of avoiding a big hit.

Purdy threw four interceptions before going for his medical check, so there was plenty of insult ahead of injury and the status of both ailing Niners will be closely monitored heading into Week 17.