Brock Purdy is day-to-day with right shoulder soreness

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy injured his shoulder in the 20-17 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

Coach Kyle Shanahan told beat reporters that Purdy is day-to-day with shoulder soreness.

The 49ers will release their first practice report Wednesday.

Purdy rushed for 40 yards and a diving touchdown on five carries, and he took two sacks and four additional hits in the pocket. He threw 28 passes, completing 21 for 159 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The 49ers have Brandon Allen and Joshua Dobbs behind Purdy.

Shanahan also said the team will evaluate defensive end Nick Bosa (hip/oblique) throughout the week; wide receiver Jacob Cowing is in concussion protocol; tight end George Kittle (hamstring) is expected to practice Wednesday; cornerback Charvarius Ward (personal) has returned to the team; and linebacker Tatum Bethune has a MCL sprain and is out “awhile.”

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw continues to work his way back from the Achilles he tore in the Super Bowl in February. The team won’t open his 21-day practice window this week, but Greenlaw is getting closer to a return.

“He’s doing his mock practices on his own, without players, and hope we’ll get him back in practice next week,” Shanahan said