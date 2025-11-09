 Skip navigation
Brock Purdy is inactive for 49ers vs. Rams

  
Published November 9, 2025 03:38 PM

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said earlier this week that he is confident Brock Purdy will return this season. Today won’t be that day.

The 49ers list their starting quarterback among their inactives, leaving Adrian Martinez to again backup Mac Jones.

The team had already named Jones as the starting quarterback, but, like last week, the 49ers listed Purdy as questionable with the hope that he could serve as the backup.

Purdy has not played since Week 4 when he aggravated his toe injury, which he originally hurt in Week 1.

Jones is making his eighth start of the season.

The 49ers’ other inactives are defensive tackle Alfred Collins (hip), wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee), running back Jordan James, offensive lineman Connor Colby, defensive tackle Sebastian Valdez and safety Marques Sigle.

Linebackers Tatum Bethune (thigh) and Dee Winters (knee) are active after questionable designations.

The Rams’ inactives are quarterback Stetson Bennett IV, running back Jarquez Hunter, offensive lineman Beaux Limmer, offensive lineman D.J. Humphries, defensive end Desjuan Johnson, long snapper Alex Ward and kicker Joshua Karty.

The Rams elevated long snapper Jake McQuaide and kicker Harrison Mevis from their practice squad, and they will play today.