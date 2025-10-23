49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy remained a limited participant in Thursday’s practice. He was limited all of last week and ruled out against the Falcons.

Purdy, who has turf toe, has not had a full practice since Sept. 26.

He initially injured his toe in Week 1 and missed two weeks before returning for Week 4. He missed every practice in Weeks 5-6.

Mac Jones, who is 4-1 as a starter in place of Purdy, remained a full participant a second consecutive day with knee and oblique injuries.

The 49ers made only three changes to their injury report from Wednesday, with linebacker Luke Gifford (hamstring) downgraded to a non-participant, cornerback Renardo Green (toe) and cornerback Upton Stout (ankle) upgraded to full participants.

The 49ers again did not have center Jake Brendel (hamstring), defensive end Yetus Gross-Matos (knee/hamstring), defensive end Bryce Huff (hamstring), cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (quad) or wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee).

Pearsall has not played since Week 4.

Offensive tackle Spencer Burford (knee) remained limited. He had his 21-day practice window opened on Wednesday.