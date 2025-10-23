 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_mnf_251023.jpg
NFL Week 8 preview: Commanders vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_bestbets_251023.jpg
Falcons, Patriots, Colts among Week 8 best bets
nbc_csu_snf_251023.jpg
NFL Week 8 preview: Packers vs. Steelers

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_mnf_251023.jpg
NFL Week 8 preview: Commanders vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_bestbets_251023.jpg
Falcons, Patriots, Colts among Week 8 best bets
nbc_csu_snf_251023.jpg
NFL Week 8 preview: Packers vs. Steelers

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brock Purdy remained a limited participant in Thursday’s practice

  
Published October 23, 2025 06:50 PM

49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy remained a limited participant in Thursday’s practice. He was limited all of last week and ruled out against the Falcons.

Purdy, who has turf toe, has not had a full practice since Sept. 26.

He initially injured his toe in Week 1 and missed two weeks before returning for Week 4. He missed every practice in Weeks 5-6.

Mac Jones, who is 4-1 as a starter in place of Purdy, remained a full participant a second consecutive day with knee and oblique injuries.

The 49ers made only three changes to their injury report from Wednesday, with linebacker Luke Gifford (hamstring) downgraded to a non-participant, cornerback Renardo Green (toe) and cornerback Upton Stout (ankle) upgraded to full participants.

The 49ers again did not have center Jake Brendel (hamstring), defensive end Yetus Gross-Matos (knee/hamstring), defensive end Bryce Huff (hamstring), cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (quad) or wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee).

Pearsall has not played since Week 4.

Offensive tackle Spencer Burford (knee) remained limited. He had his 21-day practice window opened on Wednesday.