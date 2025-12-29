Brock Purdy responds with TD pass, Trent Williams questionable with hamstring

Brock Purdy has bounced back from his early pick-six.

Purdy and the 49ers marched down the field with a nine-play, 65-yard drive, culminating in a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jake Tonges.

San Francisco faced two third downs on the way to the end zone, converting third-and-7 with an 18-yard pass to Tonges that put the club in Chicago territory.

Then Purdy connected with Demarcus Robinson for a 25-yard gain on third-and-2 from Chicago’s 26.

On the next play, Purdy rolled to his left and found a wide-open Tonges for the score.

But it’s not all good news for the 49ers. Left tackle Trent Williams was shaken up on the first play from scrimmage — Purdy’s pick-six — and is questionable to return with a hamstring injury. Austen Pleasants came in to replace him.