Brock Purdy “thankful” for first Pro Bowl

Brock Purdy earned Pro Bowl honors for the first time in his second season, though the 49ers quarterback hopes not to be in Orlando for the week-long festivities.

“What an honor,” Purdy said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “Very thankful, obviously, to everyone who voted and all the support across the country. It’s so cool, actually. And for all my teammates, too, for them to be recognized, it’s sweet. We’ve got a special team, special unit of guys, but to be listed up there with them, what an honor. So, yeah, very thankful for it.”

The 49ers players had 15 players lead their positions in Pro Bowl fan voting, with Purdy’s 451,864 votes more than any other NFL player.

“Yeah, I heard about that. It’s crazy,” Purdy said. “I don’t know really what to say to that. It’s cool. Sort of just, this last year, how crazy it’s been. And then to sort of see that and the support from everybody watching, just all of it, the whole story, and the last year, it’s been a blessing.”

If the 49ers earn a trip to the Super Bowl, their league-high nine Pro Bowlers will be replaced on the NFC roster.