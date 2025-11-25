Brock Purdy: Three interceptions had nothing to do with my toe

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy opened Monday night’s game by capping a 15-play drive with a touchdown pass to wide receiver Jauan Jennings, but the rest of the half did not go nearly as well for him.

Purdy threw interceptions on the next three 49ers possessions and two of them set the Panthers up in 49ers territory. The 49ers defense stepped up to limit the Panthers to three points off of the turnovers and the Niners won the game 20-9, but that kind of carelessness with the ball is usually a recipe for disaster.

After the game, Purdy said he was fine with “the decisions of going to those spots” on the interceptions but that he “needed to just drive the ball a little bit more” on the throws. Purdy was then asked if the toe injury that caused him to miss eight games factored into not driving the ball the way he wanted to on Monday.

“No, toe is fine,” Purdy said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “Feels good out there. It’s really just seeing the play develop, anticipating and letting it rip at the end of the day. So, it had nothing to do with my toe.”

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Purdy was “a hair late” throwing the ball on the interceptions. The 49ers will need to get their timing right in the coming days because Myles Garrett and a Browns defense coming off a 10-sack game will be waiting to try to force them into more mistakes in Cleveland.