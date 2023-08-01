 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels v Detroit Tigers - Game One
Phillies get RHP Michael Lorenzen from Tigers to bolster rotation
2023 Pac-12 Football Media Day
Pac-12 leaders receive details of media deal, but no vote to accept terms as future remains murky
2023 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship - Prometeon Italian Round: Day One
Alvaro Bautista sets World Superbike record with 18th win of 2023
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_akshaybhatia_230801.jpg
Where does Bhatia stand after Barracuda victory?
nbc_golf_gt_leehodges_230801.jpg
Hodges: Never been so ‘locked in’ than at 3M Open
nbc_golf_gt_rongreenjr_230801.jpg
Green Jr.: ‘another surprise’ as Woods joins board

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Broncos agree to terms with Fabian Moreau

  
Published August 1, 2023 05:05 PM

The Broncos have agreed to terms with veteran cornerback Fabian Moreau on a one-year deal, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Moreau, who recently worked out for the Dolphins, appeared in 14 games with 11 starts for the Giants last season.

The Broncos, who made Ronald Darby a salary-cap casualty this offseason, have Pat Surtain, Damarri Mathis, Riley Moss, K’Waun Williams and Essang Bassey on the depth chart.

Moreau, 29, entered the NFL as a third-round pick of Washington in 2017. After four seasons with the team, he spent one year with the Falcons and last season with the Giants after the Texans waived him out of training camp.

He has appeared in 90 games with 45 starts in his career, totaling 252 tackles, six interceptions and 35 passes defensed.