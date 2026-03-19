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Broncos agree to terms with special teams ace Tycen Anderson

  
Published March 18, 2026 08:03 PM

Free agent defensive back Tycen Anderson is signing a one-year deal with the Broncos, James Rapien of SI.com reports.

Anderson, 26, has spent his career with the Bengals since they made him a fifth-round pick in 2022.

He missed his rookie season with a hamstring injury and saw the next season end prematurely with a knee injury in Week 8. Bur Anderson has played all 34 possible games the past two seasons.

Anderson is a core special teams player, with 64 career defensive snaps and 850 on special teams.

He has 42 career tackles.

Anderson is the first external free agent to agree to terms with the Broncos, who traded with the Dolphins for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle earlier this week.