Broncos agree to two-year contract with Evan Engram

The Broncos have found the upgrade at tight end they’ve been looking for in Evan Engram.

Engram agreed to a two-year contract with the Broncos on Wednesday afternoon.

After the Jaguars cut him, Engram made two visits, one with the Broncos and one with the Chargers. He apparently heard what he hoped to hear in Denver.

The 30-year-old Engram spent the last three years with the Jaguars after playing five seasons with the Giants. He had a career-high 114 catches for 963 yards in 2023 but took a step backward during an injury-plagued 2024 season and the Jaguars decided to move on. The Broncos hope to get him back to form.