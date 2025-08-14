Broncos, Cardinals will not play starters Saturday

The Broncos and Cardinals had a joint practice Thursday. That will serve as the work those teams first-teamers get against another team this week.

Broncos coach Sean Payton said both teams will rest most of their starters in Saturday night’s preseason game.

“Neither [Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon] or myself are going to play the number ones,” Payton said, via Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post. “Now, there will be a few. There’s five or six players that are on an eight-play pitch count that we consider No. 1s, but maybe have a lack of reps or for whatever reason.

“So we’re really going to feature two phases [instead of three]. When I say the No. 2s, don’t read into that. Basically, we’re going to have a first half and a second half, but the front line, o-line, d-line, quarterback, corners, receivers, I’m going to sit those guys because of the uniqueness of two [joint practices] in a week’s time.”

The Broncos had a joint practice against the 49ers, followed by their preseason game in which the starting offense played three drives and the starting defense two. Then came Thursday’s joint practice with the Cardinals.

Payton, though, said the starters will get somewhere around 8-10 snaps in the Aug. 23 preseason finale at New Orleans.

Payton traditionally has rest his starters in the preseason finale.

“We’ll practice Sunday,” Payton said. “When you think about it, you say, ‘You’re practicing after a game.’ Well, 40 guys didn’t play in the game. They got work today, [and] yesterday, we were in and out, on and off. You’ll see practice Sunday. Monday they’ll be off, and then Tuesday pads, Wednesday pads, Thursday pads. I don’t want to hear any complaining. Friday, we fly to New Orleans and get ready to get good work in with the [Saints].”

The Cardinals also played their starters in their preseason opener last week.