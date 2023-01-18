 Skip navigation
Broncos complete interviews with Sean Payton, Raheem Morris

  
Published January 18, 2023 05:51 AM
The Broncos interviewed two more head coaching candidates on Tuesday.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the team completed interviews with former Saints head coach Sean Payton and Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris in Los Angeles. Tuesday was the first day that in-person interviews with coaches employed by other teams were allowed and the Broncos had scheduled both meetings last week.

Payton is set to interview with the Panthers later this week and the Cardinals have also received permission to speak with him. Morris also had an interview with the Colts for their head coaching vacancy.

The Broncos are slated to interview 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans on Thursday and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn on Friday. They also interviewed their defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, former Stanford coach David Shaw, former Lions head coach Jim Caldwell, and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh with Harbaugh subsequently announcing that he will remain in Ann Arbor.