Broncos elevate Ben DiNucci, activate Brandon Johnson

The Broncos made a handful of roster moves ahead of Sunday’s game against the Texans, including the addition of a third quarterback.

Ben DiNucci was elevated from the practice squad for the first time this season. DiNucci cannot serve as an emergency quarterback on Sunday because he is not on the 53-man roster and neither Russell Wilson nor Jarrett Stidham was on the injury report this week, so it’s unclear what led the Broncos to bring DiNucci up for this week’s game.

DiNucci spent the preseason with the Broncos and he made three appearances — one start — for the Cowboys in 2020.

The Broncos also elevated tight end Lucas Krull and activated wide receiver Brandon Johnson from injured reserve. Johnson had eight catches for 122 yards and three touchdowns in seven appearances before going on the list.