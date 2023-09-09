Broncos elevate Phillip Dorsett, Lil’Jordan Humphrey from practice squad

The Broncos listed Jerry Jeudy as questionable to play against the Raiders in Week One and they’ve added a couple of wideouts from the practice squad to provide insurance against his absence from the lineup.

They have elevated Phillip Dorsett and Lil’Jordan Humphrey for the AFC West matchup. Both players will revert back to the practice squad after the game and can be recalled twice more without the team having to officially add them to the 53-man roster.

Dorsett signed to the Broncos practice squad after being released by the Raiders on cutdown day. He had 20 catches for 257 yards and a touchdown last season.

Humphrey spent the offseason with Denver and returned to the practice squad after being cut in late August.