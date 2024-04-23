 Skip navigation
Broncos exercise Pat Surtain II’s fifth-year option

  
Published April 23, 2024 04:19 PM

The Broncos have made an obvious move ahead of this week’s draft.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Denver has picked up the fifth-year option on cornerback Pat Surtain II’s contract.

The No. 9 overall pick of the 2021 draft, Surtain has appeared in 50 games with 49 starts. He’s started each game of the last two seasons. Surtain was named a first-team All-Pro in 2022 and a Pro Bowler in 2022 and 2023.

He’s registered 36 career passes defensed with seven interceptions.

Broncos General Manager George Paton said in February that picking up Surtain’s option would be “an easy one” for the franchise. Now that’s happened and Surtain is set to make a projected $19.8 million guaranteed in 2025.