Broncos’ “haven’t ruled out anything” as to stadium situation

  
Published January 16, 2025 05:37 PM

The Broncos’ lease at their current stadium expires after 2030. The next step is unclear.

Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner addressed the situation with reporters on Wednesday.

“With the stadium, I’m sure you all have seen some rumors recently,” Penner said. “We are continuing to do our due diligence. It is a complex question and decision of what we decide to do. We haven’t ruled out anything at this point. We are still looking at options on the current site, around Denver, and we’ve visited other places like Lone Tree. We still have more steps to take there.”

One big factor will be the best deal the team can get. Taxpayer money and other government-provided perks will be part of the package the team seeks.

And while the chances of relocation out of Denver are very remote, the goal will be to find as many local options as possible, and to pit them against each other.