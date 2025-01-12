 Skip navigation
How will LAR respond vs. MIN in turbulent week?
Vrabel, Patriots pact was inevitable, ideal fit
Would Freeman to Bears make sense for either side?

Broncos jump out to 7-0 lead over Bills on 43-yard touchdown pass

  
Published January 12, 2025 01:09 PM

It didn’t take the underdog Broncos long to make a statement against the Bills that they’ve come to play.

The Broncos got the opening kickoff and promptly marched down the field 70 yards on five plays, with the last play a 43-yard touchdown pass from Bo Nix to Troy Franklin.

Franklin blew past everyone in the Bills’ secondary and Nix hit him in the end zone with a beautiful deep ball. The Broncos made it look easy.

Now the Bills need Josh Allen and Co. to answer on offense.