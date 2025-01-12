Broncos jump out to 7-0 lead over Bills on 43-yard touchdown pass

It didn’t take the underdog Broncos long to make a statement against the Bills that they’ve come to play.

The Broncos got the opening kickoff and promptly marched down the field 70 yards on five plays, with the last play a 43-yard touchdown pass from Bo Nix to Troy Franklin.

Franklin blew past everyone in the Bills’ secondary and Nix hit him in the end zone with a beautiful deep ball. The Broncos made it look easy.

Now the Bills need Josh Allen and Co. to answer on offense.