Broncos K Wil Lutz signs three-year extension

  
Published November 24, 2025 03:53 PM

Broncos kicker Wil Lutz signed a three-year contract extension on Monday, the team announced.

Lutz is now under contract through 2028.

He was in the final year of his deal, making $3.636 million in base salary for this season.

Lutz has made five game-winning kicks for the Broncos this season, including a 35-yarder against the Chiefs to push Denver to 9-2 before the off week.

He’s earned it,” coach Sean Payton said Monday, via Aric DiLalla of the team website. “He’s played well. He’s consistent, and I think he’s got the respect of the locker room.”

The veteran kicker has earned both AFC Special Teams Player of the Week and AFC Special Teams Player of the Month honors this season. He has made 17-of-20 field-goal attempts through 11 games.

In his three years with the Broncos, Lutz has made 88.6 percent of his field-goal attempts — currently the highest make percentage of any kicker in franchise history with at least 20 attempts — and 98.0 percent of his extra-point tries.

Since 2023, Lutz’s eight game-winning field goals are more than any other kicker in the league.