Broncos LB Alex Singleton’s return from testicular cancer will be “special”

One day after making nine tackles in a win over the Raiders on Nov. 6, Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton underwent surgery for testicular cancer.

His diagnosis came after a league-mandated drug test showed elevated levels of the hormone hcG in his system. Three weeks after a visit to a urologist led to the discovery of a tumor and the shocking “c” word, Singleton is making his return to the field.

After missing only one game, Singleton will play in Sunday Night Football against the Commanders.

“It’s going to be special,” Singleton said, via Luca Evans of The Denver Post. “The [torn] ACL is — you come back from those. Everyone comes back from those now. But yeah, not a lot of cancer research on coming back and playing football.”

Singleton tore his ACL in Week 3 of the 2024 season. He returned in time to start the 2025 season opener.

“The ACL was enough to appreciate [the game]; I don’t know if I needed this,” Singleton said, chuckling. “But you definitely appreciate all the little things. And, so, yeah. I love this game. Practice was the best.”

Singleton, who will continue to undergo scans to ensure the disease hasn’t spread, has accepted his role as an advocate. He is uncertain whether that means he is an inspiration.

“People don’t like talking about that area of their bodies, especially men,” Singleton said. “So, being able to stand here and do that, do I think it’s inspirational? I don’t know. But do I think I have a platform that I can share what I’m going through, to make sure everybody else understands that it’s OK, and to go to the doctor, and that early detection is good for you.”