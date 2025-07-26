 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250725.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: AFC South, collusion, European NFL
rodgers_site.jpg
PIT among 10-12 title contenders, as Rodgers says?
nbc_pftpm_trump_250725.jpg
Florio: No one is protecting college athletes

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250725.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: AFC South, collusion, European NFL
rodgers_site.jpg
PIT among 10-12 title contenders, as Rodgers says?
nbc_pftpm_trump_250725.jpg
Florio: No one is protecting college athletes

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Broncos LB Drew Sanders getting MRI after leaving practice

  
Published July 26, 2025 02:17 PM

The Broncos are waiting for word on the severity of a leg injury that knocked linebacker Drew Sanders out of Saturday’s practice.

Sanders was carted off the field during the session and head coach Sean Payton said in a post-practice press conference that he is going for an MRI to determine the nature of the injury. Payton said that the team does not think that it is an Achilles injury.

Sanders tore his Achilles last spring and returned to play in the final four games of the regular season and the team’s playoff loss to the Bills.

The 2023 third-round pick is joined by Dre Greenlaw, Alex Singleton, and Justin Strnad as options at linebacker for the Broncos this season.