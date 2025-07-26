Broncos LB Drew Sanders getting MRI after leaving practice

The Broncos are waiting for word on the severity of a leg injury that knocked linebacker Drew Sanders out of Saturday’s practice.

Sanders was carted off the field during the session and head coach Sean Payton said in a post-practice press conference that he is going for an MRI to determine the nature of the injury. Payton said that the team does not think that it is an Achilles injury.

Sanders tore his Achilles last spring and returned to play in the final four games of the regular season and the team’s playoff loss to the Bills.

The 2023 third-round pick is joined by Dre Greenlaw, Alex Singleton, and Justin Strnad as options at linebacker for the Broncos this season.