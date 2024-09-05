 Skip navigation
Broncos list Jarrett Stidham as No. 2 QB on depth chart

  
Published September 5, 2024 06:20 AM

Broncos head coach Sean Payton said earlier this week that he’d let people know when he made a decision about the No. 2 quarterback behind Bo Nix and that word came from the Broncos on Wednesday.

The team released an updated depth chart for Sunday’s road game against the Seahawks and it shows that Jarrett Stidham is on the second rung. Zach Wilson is No. 3, which puts him on track to be inactive as the emergency quarterback this weekend.

Stidham seemed the likely choice for the role after he was Nix’s chief competition for the starting job this summer. Stidham also closed out last season as the starter in Denver.

Also of note on the depth chart is the inclusion of fullback Michael Burton and wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey. Both players are currently on the practice squad, so listing them suggests they will be elevated to take part in Sunday’s game.